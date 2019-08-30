Devereux Victoria campus prepares to shelter unaccompanied refugee children

The Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health facility in Victoria County, just east of Fannin, will soon provide short-term shelter care for children entering the U.S. without proper documentation or legal guardians.
“We believe this work is vital for our community, and we welcome others to consider joining our team or contacting us about other opportunities to get involved,” said Richard Perkins, the campus administrator at Devereux Victoria.
Devereux facilities in six states are preparing to provide services for refugee children: Texas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Colorado, said David Roach, the nonprofit’s network director of business development.
While there are two Devereux facilities in Texas, the Victoria campus is the only one currently preparing for the new program, which is funded through the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The length of stay will vary according to the needs of each child, though the agency reports it will likely range from 30 to 60 days, Roach said.
Children arriving at the center will be in various stages of the immigration process and will receive trauma-informed care.
“During the short time they are with us, refugee children will receive medical, therapeutic, recreational and educational services designed specifically to address the traumas they have sustained during, and often before, their migration journey,” Roach said.
Founded in 1912, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a nonprofit with more than 7,500 staff members across 13 states that provides clinical, therapeutic, educational and employment programs for both children and adults.
The 400-acre Victoria campus provides residential services as well as community-based living and vocational programs. It caters to children; young adults; and adults with psychological, behavioral and developmental issues.
The Office of Refugee Resettlement requires the separation of refugee children and non-refugee clients, so there will be no contact or shared spaces or services between the two groups of children at Devereux Victoria, Roach said.
Staff is in the process of establishing community relationships with physicians, dentists, legal firms and other providers to provide care for refugee children housed in Victoria, Roach said. The facility is also hiring additional employees and renovating the facilities.
“We intend to identify a specific start date (for the program) in the very near future,” he said.
Referrals on the rise
The Homeland Security Act of 2002 transferred the responsibilities of care and placement for unaccompanied refugee children from the Immigration and Naturalization Service to the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Since then, the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s Unaccompanied Alien Children program has provided care for more than 340,000 children, according to the federal agency.
Fewer than 8,000 children were cared for annually during the first nine years of the program, but numbers have “jumped dramatically” since 2012, according to the agency.
Children apprehended by the Department of Homeland Security are transferred to the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement by referrals. The Department of Homeland Security made 49,100 referrals to the program during the 2018 fiscal year.
Latest data shows that the program had a 92% occupancy rate last June for a maximum 15,097 beds, including those in influx shelters, which are temporarily implemented to accommodate overcrowding. Currently, the Office of Refugee Resettlement has a network of about 170 facilities and programs in 23 states.
As soon as they enter the agency’s care, officials try put them in contact with their parents, guardians or relatives, and the process of finding a suitable sponsor begins.
Refugee children remain in the network and custody and care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement until the agency can release them to safe settings with sponsors, usually family members, while they await immigration proceedings.
As an incoming provider for the program, Roach said Devereux’s goal is to ensure children get the “gold standard” of care they deserve while waiting to be placed with sponsors.
“Staff will engage as advocates, caregivers and protectors and work to support refugee children’s physical and mental health, and speedy reunification with their families,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.