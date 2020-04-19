A Cuero house was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.
Firefighters from the city of Cuero Fire Department and the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of East Sarah Street about 1:50 a.m.
The house was fully engulfed when the fire departments arrived. No one was home at the time of the fire and the Texas State Fire Marshal has been contacted for investigation for insurance.
Firefighters were on scene until about 7 a.m., when the fire was completely extinguished.
That wasn’t the only fire that kept DeWitt County firefighters busy Sunday morning.
As firefighters were packing up hoses at the scene of the house fire, they were dispatched to a dumpster fire at 6:40 a.m. The suspect that started the dumpster fire was found by Cuero Police Department, according to a news release by the DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management.
About 7:50 a.m., the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department was called to an auto accident. According to the news release, the department was told a car had ignited and a passer-by assisted the driver in getting out of the vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported.
