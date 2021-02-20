Neighbors are helping neighbors in DeWitt County.
Cyndi Smith, the emergency management coordinator for DeWitt County, coordinated an effort with the Red Cross on Tuesday to provide 200 blankets, snacks and bottles of water for those in need in Yorktown during the wintery weather.
“I felt people were in need, so I started making phone calls,” Smith said.
On Wednesday, Smith facilitated the donation of 200 chicken dinners from an anonymous source for others affected by the extreme weather conditions. The fried chicken dinners were prepared by Bush’s Chicken in Cuero for residents of the Yorktown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and homebound residents identified through the housing authority. The city of Cuero donated bottles of water as well.
On Thursday, Smith, with a donation from Devon Energy, served 200 more fried chicken dinners prepared by Bush’s Chicken at the Yorktown Public Library for anyone in need of a hot meal.
The meals were provided in a drive-through format to those present in the vehicles.
“We could not do this without the trailer donated by ConocoPhillips, and DeWitt County Commissioner Curtis Afflerbach, whose truck we use to haul the trailer,” Smith said. “Emergency management is here to help all the time with preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation, and this is part of the response.”
