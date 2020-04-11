You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Photo contest

DeWitt County Shutterbug's contest winner likes capturing the beauty of nature with her work

  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Black and White - First Place

Carla Francis, of Boonton, N.J., placed first in the Black and White category and won Best of Show with her photo “Wanaka Tree.”

New Jersey resident Carla Francis, 73, took a photography class in 2009 and began to take photos on a little point-and-shoot Casio camera.

Eleven years later, the landscape photographer won Best of Show in this year’s DeWitt County Shutterbug’s annual photo contest.

Her photograph titled “Wanaka Tree” is a black and white photograph of a lone tree sitting in Lake Wanaka in New Zealand, shot on a long shutter at sunrise. Francis said the photo was shot on a Canon EOS 6D camera using a 24-105 mm lens with a neutral density filter attached. The camera was fastened on a tripod and the exposure was 30 seconds long, she said.

Francis said she chose to be a landscape photographer because it allows her to create the photo, rather than just taking it. She also loves seeing the beauty of nature.

“That particular spot was probably one of my favorites I’ve ever seen because it was just stunning with mountains around and you just get lost in the landscape,” Francis said. “It can be so beautiful.”

In 2013, Francis said, she and her husband took a trip to San Antonio because your husband was undergoing a medical procedure. During their six-week stay, Francis contacted a photography club in San Antonio to make friends and a fellow photographer from that club told her about the DeWitt County Shutterbug’s annual photo contest.

She said the photograph was processed to black and white because it felt more true to her.

“Even though it’s beautiful, it just didn’t do it for me like it did with black and white – the shadows and all the minute details that you wouldn’t see in color,” Francis said.

{span}Contest Winners by Category{/span}

{span}Action:{/span}(tncms-asset)f84ca838-72d0-11ea-9f3f-c731a24f903f[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)f8f0678e-72d0-11ea-9d96-17eddb4e139a[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)f974c42a-72d0-11ea-896d-57d50dae9565[3](/tncms-asset)

Action - Honorable Mention

Carolyn Morehead, of Yorktown, received an honorable mention in the Action category with her photo "Airborne."

{span}Animals{/span}:(tncms-asset)fac5f510-72d0-11ea-95ce-1bd56cb1693a[5](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)fb31d6d6-72d0-11ea-9c5c-7bff574f236a[6](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)fb86b354-72d0-11ea-ad54-5fe5c76cfbce[7](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)fa4e3f0c-72d0-11ea-8c3f-9f8974aa1404[8](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)fbe1d86a-72d0-11ea-8436-475ca2d69f5c[9](/tncms-asset)

Animals - Honorable Mention

Rob Lassmann, of Cuero, received an honorable mention in the Animals category with his photo "Sharks!"

{span}Architecture:{/span}(tncms-asset)fd05da84-72d0-11ea-a4d9-1b094a339427[11](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)fd5f6eb4-72d0-11ea-9e40-e789d118b762[12](/tncms-asset)

Architecture - Third Place

Lillian A. Barta, of Gonzales, placed third in the Architecture category with her photo "Tiled Arches."

B&W:(tncms-asset)ff8559ce-72d0-11ea-a340-23f85d9ef918[14](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)ffea08ec-72d0-11ea-a5d9-ef40afb20db3[15](/tncms-asset)

Black and White - Third Place

Michael R. Potts, of Phoenix, placed third in the Black and White category with his photo "Into Dreamtime."

Birds:(tncms-asset)fe125038-72d0-11ea-bf76-3f68a3899676[17](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)fe77254e-72d0-11ea-936b-7b178dfcc46c[18](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)fecfaff2-72d0-11ea-b947-5f90ac2a8a59[19](/tncms-asset)

Birds - Honorable Mention

Tom Savage, of Saginaw, received an honorable mention in the Birds category with his photo "Flying Together."

{span}Creative:{/span}(tncms-asset)00a137ec-72d1-11ea-8d5e-c7fc86bffbb9[21](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)00ec9b06-72d1-11ea-8128-6bfa314fede9[22](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)013f5490-72d1-11ea-aaf1-477c6f94d40f[23](/tncms-asset)

Creative Effects - Honorable Mention

Marsha Gibson, of Cuero, received an honorable mention in the Creative Effects category with her photo "Sitting Pelican."

{span}Flowers/Plants:{/span}(tncms-asset)01efeecc-72d1-11ea-a275-1309585a63aa[25](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)02349e5a-72d1-11ea-8f6a-23a58d9dec74[26](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)0286fbe6-72d1-11ea-b601-d39c97207fcb[27](/tncms-asset)

Flowers/Plants - Honorable Mention

Michele Bennett, of Cuero, received an honorable mention in the Flowers and Plants category with her photo "Elegance."

Landscape/Scenic:(tncms-asset)03456ce8-72d1-11ea-abc2-5b25b3fc07a6[29](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)03b68568-72d1-11ea-abd8-f33a68e049df[30](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)0410a8cc-72d1-11ea-87c7-cf460ed50d36[31](/tncms-asset)

Landscape/Scenic - Honorable Mention

Ingrid Kabela, of Victoria, received an honorable mention in the Landscape and Scenic category with her photo "Friendly Donkey."

Miscellaneous:(tncms-asset)04c85aee-72d1-11ea-adc4-bb6c97b5d49e[33](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)05349e34-72d1-11ea-8f82-4307013daa8e[34](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)057d70be-72d1-11ea-ba26-7bc18d8eadf7[35](/tncms-asset)

Miscellaneous - Honorable Mention

Michele Bennett, of Cuero, received an honorable mention in the Miscellaneous category with her photo "Pop A Top Puppy."

Portrait:(tncms-asset)0627f8a4-72d1-11ea-b9e6-476a0db5f5b5[37](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)0694440a-72d1-11ea-966f-7feb40fc5d37[38](/tncms-asset)

Portraits/People - Third Place

Michael R. Potts, of Phoenix, placed third in the Portraits and People category with his photo "The Sculptor."

Youth:(tncms-asset)07409282-72d1-11ea-81d4-13c082c08959[40](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)07a1681e-72d1-11ea-b5f7-fb2fd8aa416d[41](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)07fbf82e-72d1-11ea-8650-77a0110e534a[42](/tncms-asset)

Youth - Honorable Mention

Kassidy Cowey, of Cuero, received an honorable mention in the Youth category with her photo "Standing Tall."

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News