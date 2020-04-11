DeWitt County Shutterbug's contest winner likes capturing the beauty of nature with her work

New Jersey resident Carla Francis, 73, took a photography class in 2009 and began to take photos on a little point-and-shoot Casio camera.
Eleven years later, the landscape photographer won Best of Show in this year’s DeWitt County Shutterbug’s annual photo contest.
Her photograph titled “Wanaka Tree” is a black and white photograph of a lone tree sitting in Lake Wanaka in New Zealand, shot on a long shutter at sunrise. Francis said the photo was shot on a Canon EOS 6D camera using a 24-105 mm lens with a neutral density filter attached. The camera was fastened on a tripod and the exposure was 30 seconds long, she said.
Francis said she chose to be a landscape photographer because it allows her to create the photo, rather than just taking it. She also loves seeing the beauty of nature.
“That particular spot was probably one of my favorites I’ve ever seen because it was just stunning with mountains around and you just get lost in the landscape,” Francis said. “It can be so beautiful.”
In 2013, Francis said, she and her husband took a trip to San Antonio because your husband was undergoing a medical procedure. During their six-week stay, Francis contacted a photography club in San Antonio to make friends and a fellow photographer from that club told her about the DeWitt County Shutterbug’s annual photo contest.
She said the photograph was processed to black and white because it felt more true to her.
“Even though it’s beautiful, it just didn’t do it for me like it did with black and white – the shadows and all the minute details that you wouldn’t see in color,” Francis said.
