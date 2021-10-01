DeWitt County Shutterbugs will host a special presentation by Cissy Beasley at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. in Cuero, according to a news release.
Beasley will present and describe images from the 2021 Wildlife in Focus contest, which she photographed from January to June at the Welder Wildlife Refuge near Sinton. Results have not yet been announced, but her presentation to Shutterbugs will include a selection from her strongest portfolio of all five contests to date.
Beasley was born and raised in South Texas into an outdoors and ranching family. Heredity and environment have led Beasley to naturally form an interactive and cooperative relationship with nature beginning in childhood and flourishing ever since. Her passion for wildlife and nature photography was ignited in the spring 2011 during a photo session in Fulton, according to the news release.
Among Beasley’s list of photography awards and honors are four finishes as a top-five finalist in the South Texas-based Wildlife in Focus Photo Contest, winning the first place grand prize in 2019.
