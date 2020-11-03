The DeWitt County Vietnam Veterans of America 1029 will host a Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at the DeWitt County Veterans Center, which is the old American Legion Hall.
The Veterans Center is located at 901 SH 72 East in Yorktown.
The ceremony will start with a ribbon cutting and open house at 10 a.m. followed by the ceremony at 11 a.m.
A guest speaker will be featured and refreshments will be served.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.