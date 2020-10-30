Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church has 17 altars on display in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, through Tuesday.
“We had such a wonderful response and participation of the parishioners,” said Janie Rubio, pastoral associate for the church. “It’s really important for our parishioners who have lost a loved one to remember them in this way.”
The altars feature memorabilia and photographs reminiscent of the person being honored, and it has been a custom for many years throughout the United States, Mexico and parts of Latin America, Rubio said
“Many view it as a sad time but our faith tells us there is eternal life,” Rubio continued. “People come together to display altars in memory of their loved ones, and it has been celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows for six years. It’s a very important part of the culture of the Hispanic people.”
A special Mass also will take place at 4 p.m.Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery with Bishop Brendan Cahill presiding. The Rev. Jacob Koether, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, and other priests and clergy will be in attendance as well. After the service, the names of the 170 parishioners who have died in the last year will be read. Then the families will stand at their gravesides and the pastors will bless their graves.
“Father Jacob Koether is very supportive of the customs of the Hispanic community, and we are blessed to have him,” Rubio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.