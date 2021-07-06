A team has formed to organize the official Dia de los Muertos celebration from Oct. 1-Nov. 1 in Victoria.
The website, www.diadelosmuertosvtx.com, and Facebook page launched July 1.
The mission of the group is “to host an authentic community celebration and activities in honor of the traditional Mexican holiday called Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)” for the Victoria community, according to the organizational blueprint.
The festivities will fall under three categories — culture, tradition and community. Tentatively, events will include art and photography exhibits, a food tour of local Mexican restaurants, a walk of remembrance in downtown Victoria, and a community celebration and altar contest, among numerous others.
The core organizational team includes Abran Rodriguez, Jennifer Ortiz-Garza and Freddie Cantu with University of Houston-Victoria; Kelly Pierce with Frinj Salon; Bridgette Postel with Explore Victoria; Claire Santellana with the Victoria Art League; John Valdivia with Crossroads Photography; and Lolly Hamilton, a Victoria Zumba instructor and ZIN member.
Those interested in participating in the various activities can learn more on the website.
