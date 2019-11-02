Timothy Windoskey’s ofrenda honoring his mother at the Dia de los Muertos festival on Saturday included a pair of red leather ankle boots, a cheetah-print blouse and a black can of Redken hairspray.
Windoskey, whose hair is tinged with shades of dark teal, is a cut and color specialist and co-owner of W&W Salon. His mother, Lydia Windoskey, was also a hairdresser. He said his mother, a giving person whom everyone in his family would turn to for comfort, used to style hair at nursing homes and jails for free.
“Lydia was the one everyone put everything aside for,” he said. “She was just a sweet, nice lady.”
Windoskey lived with his mother and three older siblings in Yorktown until she died at 46 of cancer when he was 15 years old. Growing up, Windoskey said, he and his mother danced to songs by Tejano musicians such as Selena and shared his mother’s homemade enchiladas with their neighbors.
Windoskey said his mother’s openness and kindness have shaped him as a person.
“She didn’t sugarcoat much stuff. Everything was pretty raw and upfront,” he said. “It’s made me a better human. I’m very raw. I’m very honest. I’m very open.”
This is the first year Windoskey built an altar to honor his mother for Dia de los Muertos. Although his family is Mexican, Windoskey said he didn’t grow up celebrating the holiday, partly because of the racial prejudices he and his family encountered while living in Yorktown.
“If you were Mexican, you were less-than,” he said. “I believe that that was kind of the reason we weren’t as traditional of a Mexican family.”
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos is an important opportunity to educate the younger generation about Mexican culture, said Valentine Godina, of Victoria. He said it’s the responsibility of the older generations to teach the youth about Mexican holidays and culture to ensure traditions survive.
“We start losing our culture,” Godina said. “Things like this are going to be forgotten, and we don’t want this to be forgotten for anybody.”
Celebrations of the holiday happened throughout the town this weekend.
