Diabetes mellitus is the most common type of diabetes that we see in pets. It is a metabolic disorder that is caused by a decrease in production of insulin in the pancreas or decreased utilization of the insulin by tissue.
Older dogs and cats are more prone to diabetes. Typically, dogs are older than 7 and cats are older than 9 when they develop diabetes. On rare occasions, juvenile-onset diabetes can occur. It appears that in dogs, females are much more commonly affected, whereas in cats, neutered males are predominantly affected.
There are several dog breeds that appear to be at higher risk for diabetes. This includes Australian terriers, bichon frise, cairn terriers, fox terriers, keeshonds, miniature and standard poodles, samoyeds, miniature and standard schnauzers, and spitz.
Pets that are obese, have chronic pancreatitis, endocrine disorders, or are on certain medications, such as glucocorticoids are at higher risk for developing diabetes. Dogs and cats with diabetes are more prone to kidney disease, hypertension, cataracts, peripheral neuropathy and hyperlipidemia.
As a pet owner, signs to look out for include increased thirst, urination and appetite, weight loss, lethargy, poor hair coat, weakness and poor body condition.
Diagnosis is made through blood work and urinalysis, along with a thorough history and physical examination. On blood work, elevated glucose levels, liver enzymes and cholesterol are commonly seen. The urine will show glucose presence and, in many cases, a urinary tract infection.
The goal of therapy is to eliminate clinical signs and maintain a healthy body weight. Dietary caloric intake needs to be monitored. In dogs, we increase the fiber in the diet and in cats, we like to reduce the carbohydrate content of the diet. Insulin is typically started and requires frequent monitoring through glucose curves in order to ensure that proper insulin dosages are being administered and glucose control is achieved.
Blood glucose concentrations should be ideally between 100 and 300 mg/dL during the 12 hours after insulin administration. The lowest point is typically reached around six hours post-insulin injection. Monitoring glucose levels can be costly and frustrating; however, it is key in achieving diabetic remission.
Some owners may elect to purchase their own glucose monitor and perform glucose checks at home. There are also new continuous monitors that can be used, but they are pretty pricey.
Proper insulin storage and administration are of utmost importance. Insulin should be stored away from heat and light. It should be kept at room temperature or in the refrigerator. Prior to administration, the bottle should never be shaken, only gently rolled.
It is important to read all instructions provided with the medication and by your veterinarian. If you have questions or concerns, it is better to be safe than sorry, so contact your veterinarian for assistance.
Diabetes management requires a lot of owner commitment, time and money.
With patience and a good veterinary-client relationship, diabetes can be manageable. Early intervention is always helpful, so visit your veterinarian if you are noticing any of the symptoms listed above.
