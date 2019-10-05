A Diocese of Victoria Rosary Congress will start Sunday with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Brendan Cahill at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral at 6 p.m.
The Rosary Congress will end with a Eucharistic Procession in downtown Victoria on Oct. 13.
A rosary will be recited publicly every hour in the real presence of the Body of Christ for the healing of all humanity, especially those in most need of mercy, according to the September 2019 issue of The Lighthouse.
The first miraculous Rosary Congress took place in Poland in 1979 after Pope John Paul II requested permission to visit his homeland and was granted only limited access.
“Through a private revelation, Our Lady requested seven days and nights of continuous rosaries be said at the shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa,” according to the Rosary Congress USA website. On the last day of the rosary, the government unexpectedly lifted restrictions and cleared the path for the Papal visit.
The theme of the Victoria Diocesan Rosary Congress is “to contemplate the face of Christ with Mary (Pope St. John Paul II).”
To formally mark the closing of the Diocesan Rosary Congress on Oct. 13, also the 102nd anniversary of the final apparition of Our Lady of the Rosary at Fatima in Portugal, a procession of the Most Blessed Sacrament will take place in downtown Victoria with a rosary recited at four locations.
For those wanting to learn more about the rosary, “Power in my Hands,” a movie about the power of the rosary, will be shown at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday at the St. Mary’s Activity Center.
“(The movie’s) primary purpose is to help viewers understand the power to revitalize America, a society in spiritual crisis, and instill an active response to the Blessed Mother’s plea for prayer,” according to the Victoria Deanery. “Hope through Jesus Christ is the ultimate goal of this film.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.