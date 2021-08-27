Victoria’s Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Unit 169, received donations from four businesses this month: Atzenhoffer Auto Group, H-E-B Plus!, Lowe’s and Victory Kia.
In a news release, the veterans’ organization thanked the businesses for “their continued support of the veterans and their families in our community.”
The businesses contributed $6,000 in cash and donated items, said Elaine Phillips, adjutant and treasurer of the auxiliary unit.
In addition to helping veterans pay for rent, utility bills and groceries, the funds could be used to cover one-time expenses, such as shoes and a shirt to wear to work, said Phillips’ husband, Samuel Phillips, who is adjutant and treasurer of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter.
“We may not be able to help him month to month, but we can help him help himself,” he said.
The disabled veterans’ chapter and auxiliary also run a lawn care program for veterans who are returning from hospital treatment. That program provides lawn care services for one to six months after the veteran’s discharge at his or her request.
The organization received an additional $1,000 donation from American Legion Post No. 166 to support that effort.
The lawn care program pays about $500 a month to support five local veterans, Elaine Phillips said.
“It takes a lot of money to run that program, but that’s what we’re here for,” she said. “This is why we raise that money.”
The chapter and auxiliary also help veterans apply for entitlement benefits.
Organizations interested in donating to the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary can text Elaine Phillips at 361-220-2025 or email her at elaine.j.phillips@gmail.com. Veterans seeking support can also reach out to Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.