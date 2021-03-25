If you are looking for an intriguing and oh-so-fun quilt project, then come to the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Shiner Methodist Fellowship Hall to learn about the “Disappearing Quilt Block.” President Janet Ferguson will demonstrate how to take a fairly simple quilt block (like a nine-patch), slice it into sections and rearrange those sections. The former block disappears and in its place is one that has an entirely new look — just like magic. She will show samples and provide instructions for making several of these blocks.
Mary Shafer will introduce the seventh block of the “Block of the Month” project “Garden Sampler Quilt.” Members are encouraged to enter their versions of this beautiful quilt at the “Spring into Quilting” show on March 11 and 12, 2022. Even though the quilts are made using the same pattern, the maker chooses her own color palette, which makes each quilt unique.
To learn more about the guild, visit shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
