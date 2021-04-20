As the month of May rolls in, many Port Lavaca residents will be working to clean up, spruce up and beautify their homes and community as part of the city’s beautification event, “Sweep into Spring...and Make Room for Summer,” slated for April 30 and May 1, according to a news release.
The citywide cleanup is making a comeback as people have been asking Port Lavaca Public Works Director Wayne Shaffer why there hasn’t been one.
“Here’s your opportunity,” said Shaffer of the two-day event.
The cleanup will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 8 a.m. to noon May 1. Roll-off dumpsters will be located at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, 800 N. Commerce St., for the public’s use.
Shaffer said no hazardous materials or electronics will be accepted, but construction debris, brush, metals, plastics, cardboard, and such will be allowed.
Also accepted will be household furniture and appliances that are free of refrigerant. For a fee, tires will be accepted but must be separated from the rims.
For those who don’t have things lying around their own homes that need disposal, Port Lavaca City Manager Jody Weaver suggests this would be a great opportunity for residents to participate in the event by using that Saturday to select a place around town to pick up litter.
“On weekends, I walk four to five miles around town for exercise and, unfortunately, it’s easy to find litter to pick up along the way,” Weaver said.
As for Weaver, she has decided to tackle the wetlands area at Lighthouse Beach Park and is looking for a few good men or women to dig out their waders and assist.
For more information about the cleanup, call the Public Works Department at 361- 552-3347.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.