It has been a very wet month. Our family, including kids and grandkids, were in Hot Springs, Ark., while Victoria was getting flooded. I hope you and your property weathered the storms well.
We have some interesting workshops coming up this month. Gail Dentler will hold a workshop, “Watercolor: Painting a Tulip,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. You will paint a tulip from a master drawing. You will learn perspective through tones and mixing watercolors, thereby creating a botanical illustration. The cost is $45. Once you have paid, she will send you a list of supplies through email. Contact Dentler at gaildentler@gmail.com or call 361-652-8397. She has been invited to show her artwork at the 7th annual Botanical Invitation in the Republic of Korea — an honor for an accomplished artist.
Another very interesting and informative workshop will be taught by Abe Rodriguez Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is titled “Branding for Artists & Artisans” and will be of interest to artists, artisans, photographers and business owners of all levels who want to create a brand for their work and share it with the world. The cost will be $150 for the full day or $90 for half the day. Part one will be logo design from 9 a.m. to noon, and part two will be social media/branding from 1 to 4 p.m.
This workshop is for beginners and no graphic design or social media experience is necessary.
Our Monthly Artist Hangout will take place Aug. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dawn Marshall will be demonstrating “Mindless Watercolor.” Come and find out what that is all about.
Anyone interested in hanging out with other artists, sharing ideas and doing some art of your own is encouraged to come. It is free to members but we ask non-members to contribute $3 for utilities.
I need to remind all artists that our annual Fall Adult Art Show and competition is coming up soon. Entries will not be taken until Sept. 26 and 27, but I want to remind everyone so you can be creating new artwork for the show. Of course, you do not have to be a member of the Art League to enter. Also, some Art League members get together each Monday informally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to work on various art mediums they choose to bring. Everyone is willing to help each other improve. Become a member, join the group and create some art for the show.
The second Art Walk is scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10. I hope all of you who went to the first one enjoyed it and will come again. If you did not make it to the first one, come downtown and enjoy a great evening. Just wanted to give you some advance notice.
The first Art Walk was an outstanding success and we are excited to offer another in conjunction with Main Street Program. There will be a $10 submission fee for entering artists this time. Go to victoriaartleague.org to find the submission form. The last day to enter is Aug. 31, so don’t wait too long.
Even though it’s been hot lately, we encourage you to come to the Art League, 905 S. Bridge, Thursday-Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.to cool down and view the wonderful creations on our galley walls and shelves, which are for sale.
As you view the art, please notice our unique historical building and patio area that can be rented for special events and maybe consider the classes or workshops that will be coming up soon. Stay cool and “smell those roses.”
