Do active shooting drills make kids safer?

At least once a year, students in Victoria public schools practice what they would do if there was a gunman on campus.
These drills have become a fact of life in most American schools, as educators and law enforcement try to figure out how to keep children safe from armed attackers. In the 20-year period since Columbine, drills have become increasingly realistic, with some drills including actors posing as shooters and fake blood splattered on pretend victims.
As the pace of mass shootings in the U.S. stays steady, some child psychologists have questioned the effectiveness of these shooting drills on students, particularly on elementary school children, and whether the drills may do more harm than good.
