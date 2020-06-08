We know you are picking your freshly grown tomatoes, crispy cucumbers and ears of sweet corn from your home gardens.

If you send us photos of your vegetable or flower garden, you could win a prize worth $50-$60 from Days Gone Bye! in downtown Victoria.

Tell us a little about your produce or flowers – what are you growing, how long have you gardened, and how your backyard haven helps you.

Submit photos at victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. June 19 for a chance to win the prize.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.