The bleeding heart vine (clerodendrum thomsoniae), a twining evergreen shrub that is supported on this fence, blooms white calyx and red corolla flowers in clusters of eight to 20 as shown here from the vine as early in the spring as late May or June through October. Its vine can reach 15 feet in length, and if ignored, can spurt shoots across the ground and sprout in new areas. It thrives in humidity, in moist, well-draining soil with direct morning and indirect afternoon sun.

 Victoria County Master Gardener Charla Borchers Leon

We know you are picking your freshly grown tomatoes, crispy cucumbers and ears of sweet corn from your home gardens.

If you send us photos of your vegetable or flower garden, you could win a prize worth with $50-$60 from Days Gone Bye! in downtown Victoria.

Tell us a little about your produce or flowers — what are you growing, how long have you gardened, and how your backyard haven helps you.

Submit photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by  5 p.m. June 19 for a chance to win the prize. 

