We know you are picking your freshly grown tomatoes, crispy cucumbers and ears of sweet corn from your home gardens.
If you send us photos of your vegetable or flower garden, you could win a prize worth with $50-$60 from Days Gone Bye! in downtown Victoria.
Tell us a little about your produce or flowers — what are you growing, how long have you gardened, and how your backyard haven helps you.
Submit photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. June 19 for a chance to win the prize.
