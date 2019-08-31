Dog fights are a common veterinary emergency. The end result can be costly and devastating. What is seen on the surface of the skin is only a small part of the trauma. The underlying tissue can be macerated and damaged. There is also significant risk for infection since dog’s mouths are filled with bacteria. Prevention is by far the best treatment, however accidents happen.
Many dog fights occur because they are not spayed or neutered. Intact males will readily fight over a female that is in heat. They are trying to protect their territory or home and will pounce on any intruder.
Animals within a household may fight over food, toys, or their territory. Dogs can become possessive over these items and turn defensive if another dog attempts to take them away. Some fighting may even start as play fighting over a toy and it turn into a more serious situation.
In social situations, some animals may become possessive or protective over their owner. This can lead to aggressive behavior and a fight will ensue.
When new pets are introduced into a household, there is greater risk for fighting. Dog households have a hierarchy and the leader of the pack wants to remain the leader. A new pet will affect this hierarchy and create some discourse. This can lead to tension, aggression, and fighting.
Never, ever try to physically intervene in a dog fight. Even your own pet may bite you in the heat of the moment. Use some sort of distraction to break up the fight, whether it is a loud noise such as a whistle, a tool such as a broom, or spray the dogs down with a water hose. Bite wounds can cause serious, permanent injury. If you do happen to get bit, seek medical attention immediately. If your pet gets injured, contact your veterinarian immediately.
There are some simple rules that you can follow to help prevent dog fights. First, make sure that you spay and neuter your pets. It is the best decision for their health and will help keep them out of trouble. Feed dogs, both familiar and new, separately.
Keep your dogs on a leash when going for a walk or when encountering new pets. Avoid situations that will stress your pet out. If you know your dog is aggressive, avoid social situations that may incite a fight.
Start with socialization training early in life to help your pet be more comfortable around new pets. Slowly introduce new pets into your household. This can take weeks to months. Never force dogs to be social if they seem wary. It is better to be safe than sorry.
