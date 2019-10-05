It is October, and I am so looking forward to those cooler days. It still may be hot here, but we have a really “cool” Adult Art Show coming up this month.
This show is open to anyone and covers all media. Entries will be accepted 2-6 p.m. Oct. 16-17. A reception will be at the Victoria Art League Harold Nichol’s gallery, 905 S. Bridge St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20. You can view the show, and winners of each category will be announced. A $100 prize will be given for the Best of Show and $50 prizes for the winner of each category. Ribbons will be awarded for second- and third-place winners.
We encourage everyone to come and see the outstanding art that is being created by artists in the Crossroads.
If you cannot make it to the reception, the show will remain up for a month, so be sure to plan to come later.
At this time I would also encourage all of our people out there who are doing the creating to not be shy and to enter your work so others can see and appreciate what you have done. You can find information for entering the show by going to victoriaartleague.org, finding us on Facebook or going by the Victoria Art League.
Neva Rossi, an international award-winning artist from Corpus Christi, will teach a workshop on sketching and painting the draped model from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26-27. You will learn the fundamentals of sketching a live model and, if desired, may take the sketch on to a finished piece of art in whatever medium you choose. She will demonstrate in soft pastels and will give plenty of encouragement and advice as you work. This is another great opportunity to experience teaching from an outstanding artist and grow in your area of interest. I hope you will consider this one. Call the Art League for more information or, again, go to our website.
Michael Windberg is continuing his oil painting classes from 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays. When people tell me they would someday like to take an art class, they usually mention painting. Well, here is your chance. He is so knowledgeable about the medium and can get you started or help you progress if you already have some experience. His number is 361-649-2833, or email him at mrwindberg@hotmail.com.
My pottery classes are going full blast. I had to open a Tuesday evening class because my evening classes on Monday were full. We are well into this session, but if you would like me to contact you about the January/February classes, just call me at 361-649-8309 and I will put you on my contact list.
Alana Sharp, our children’s coordinator, is teaching art to children and youth at various times during the week. She teaches different aspects of art, introducing different media to the different age levels, so I think it is best if you call her at 210-420-5483 or email greenlacyrose15@gmail.com. I encourage you parents to get your children involved in the visual arts, and Alana can help you do that.
If you would like to spend an evening having a little fun painting with acrylics, come join others with Painting the Town, where you will create a painting to take home. This is a social one–evening event with an instructor helping to guide you as you paint. This just may be the spark that gets you started. If this is something you think you would like to pursue, you can contact Michael Windberg and he can take you to the next level.
It is with a heavy heart that I tell you we have lost one of our own to cancer during this last month. Jim Feig was involved in all aspects of the Victoria Art League and will be very much missed. He was president many times, treasurer and my “go-to” guy whenever I needed help or advice during my times as president. He was always was encouraging and patient and never had a discouraging word. We will all miss you, Jim.
