Raindrops didn’t deter the 60 people who lined up outside the Victoria College Student Center on Sunday morning 30 minutes ahead of Victoria Empty Bowls.
In 16 years of attending the annual charitable event, Victorians have learned to come early to secure a bowl from their favorite artist, said organizer Debra Chronister.
When the doors finally opened at 11 a.m., “it was like a stampede,” Chronister said.
She said one of her favorite things about hosting the event over the years has been watching patrons become acquainted with the work of local artists.
Chronister said the process of choosing a bowl can be a lot like adopting a pet from the animal shelter: “It just calls to you.”
Empty Bowls events are a grassroots charitable movement that first began in 1990 in Michigan.
The Victoria event started at the urging of two students who also were college employees in 2004.
Victoria resident Lidia Serrata said she can't remember exactly how many years she's attended the event. But, in the past several years, she has brought her church congregation with her.
"The opportunity to visit with other brothers and sisters throughout the community is always welcome," Serrata said. "While at the same time, it feels right to give back to a good cause."
Since the event’s inception, more than $205,000 has been raised for local charitable organizations, including the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Christ’s Kitchen, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, the Victoria County Senior Citizens Center and the Victoria College Visual Arts Scholarship.
Contributing to the Victoria event’s continued success, Chronister said, are the donated time and talents of volunteers.
Beyond the potters who donate bowls and local restaurants that donate soup, she said the donated musical talents of local musician Jerry James has always created a calming and familiar ambiance at the event.
Also popular this year was a photo booth that patrons could stick their head and arms through to look as if they were spinning a piece of pottery on a wheel.
After each year’s event concludes, Chronister said volunteers always meet to wind down and deliberate on what they could improve.
This year, she said, they didn’t have much to talk about.
“This year ran like clockwork,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.