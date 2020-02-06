Outrage flared among area donors after they learned a woman’s Facebook fundraiser had not paid out to a beloved Victoria County veterinarian who had suffered tragic loss.
“It’s the most despicable thing to take advantage ... of an animal lover and people who are generous,” said Anabel Mondolfi, an Inez resident who contributed about $200 to a fundraiser established for Dr. Sandra Cochran, whose close friend died in an October house fire.
That fundraiser was established by Michelle Eravi, 42, of Victoria County, on Oct. 31, the day of the deadly fire. By Nov. 7, the date it was closed, the fundraiser had raised $9,123.
On Wednesday, representatives with feline advocate group Victoria Trap Neuter Release posted on their Facebook page, alerting donors that the money raised by Eravi had not been received by Cochran, who serves as the group’s board president. The group also notified Victoria police, who did not respond to questions, and county prosecutors.
On Thursday, Eravi, who did not respond to requests for comment, sent a check for about half the donated funds to Cochran. That check for $4,500 was offered only after angry comments, including many from the 169 donors, flooded area Facebook groups.
More than three months have passed since the fundraiser’s creation, and many donors still demand answers.
As of Thursday, Eravi had not responded to Facebook comments.
Cochran could not be reached for comment.
Speaking on behalf of Eravi, Bloomington animal advocate Megan Driver, said Eravi could not withdraw the complete amount because of bank policies. Driver said she is a friend of Eravi’s.
Eravi hoped to give the remaining funds to Cochran by the end of Thursday, said Driver, who added she had seen an online banking statement showing the complete amount of donated funds.
Driver also defended Eravi, saying the outrage against her was misguided. Eravi, she said, had always intended to give the money to Cochran.
In the months that passed, Eravi and her spouse could not find time to deliver the funds, she said.
The couple, Driver said, was set on delivering the money personally.
Many donors found that reasoning inadequate, especially considering Eravi had ignored messages asking where the funds were.
“We have been trying to reach Michelle for months,” said Pat Tally, a board member for Victoria Trap Neuter Release.
“Obviously, she was waiting to see what would happen if she kept the funds. Now, she is trying to make a credible recovery. She needs to provide a plausible explanation,” said John Scheumack, a Victoria resident who admires Cochran for her work with stray dogs and cats. “You do not collect money and hold it for (months) unless your intentions are less than honorable.”
Facebook officials will investigate potentially fraudulent fundraisers, but the company had not looked into Eravi’s fundraiser until Thursday, said Roya Winner, Facebook spokeswoman.
If a fraudulent fundraiser is not caught by the company’s proactive screening methods, users can report them through their website.
Every fundraiser reported as fraudulent is investigated by Facebook officials, Winner said.
No one reported Eravi’s fundraiser to Facebook officials, she said.
If a fundraiser is found to have failed to send its funds to its intended recipient, donations will be refunded, Winner said.
Since the funds appeared to have been finally delivered, Winner said there would be no investigation.
Although the controversy appeared to be resolved as of Thursday afternoon, Tally pointed out donors could and should have simply donated directly to Victoria Trap Neuter Release.
As a nonprofit, the group is required to publicly report its finances.
“Our expenses are what the cats need and what goes to Dr. Cochran,” Tally said.
