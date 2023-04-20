Music will once again fill the air of downtown Victoria.
Downtown Rhythms, which has taken place in DeLeon Plaza for over 20 years, will feature local musicians from a wide range of age groups. On April 27, festivities, which are free to the public, begin at 5:30 p.m. and will end around 8:15 p.m.
The event is put on by the Victoria Symphony, led by Executive Director Michelle Hall.
"It is a family-fun event," Hall said. "Bring a blanket or chair and join us for a great night of music."
The O'Connor Elementary Guitar Ensemble will be the first performer on stage on April 27, followed by Jenuine Cello. Later in the evening, Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band will play tunes for the DeLeon Plaza crowd.
Hall said DeLeon Plaza is an ideal location for Downtown Rhythms because there is plenty of shade and enough space for kids to run around and play. There's also room for the "instrument petting zoo," where children can try out a violin, trumpet and cello for the first time.
"You can bring your own picnic or enjoy food from a local vendor," Hall said.
Attendees can also receive balloons and get their faces painted.
The Victoria Symphony's 49th season concludes April 29, Hall said. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. inside the Victoria Fine Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased on the Victoria Symphony's website.