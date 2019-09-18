The Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association will host a blood drive Thursday at its Victoria office for children battling cancer.
The agency urged community members to give children renewed strength to fight their illnesses and bring families closer together by making a donation at the drive, which occurs during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
About 15,300 kids are diagnosed with cancer each year, according to the CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, a nonprofit that funds and supports childhood cancer research. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 15, and statistics show that 12% of those diagnosed will not survive.
All blood donated during the blood drive will be given to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center for use and all donors receive a $10 Target gift card for their time and support.
