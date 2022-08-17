The Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group has unanimously approved the draft Guadalupe Regional Flood Plan covering all or parts of the 19 counties in the Guadalupe River Basin, also known as Region 11.
The Guadalupe Regional Flood Plan is part of a statewide flood-planning effort led by the Texas Water Development Board. The TWDB will approve the final Guadalupe Flood Planning Region by December 2023 and will prepare the statewide flood plan by September 2024.
In accordance with state law, the Regional Flood Planning Group is providing the public with the opportunity to comment on the draft plan. The 60-day comment period will end Oct. 7. The draft plan is available on the group’s website: guadaluperfpg.org/. The public can also view the plan in person at three locations through Oct. 7:
- Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA) – 125 Lehmann Drive, Kerrville
- Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) – 933 E. Court St., Seguin
- Victoria Public Library – 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Public input is extremely important to the success of this first-ever ‘bottom up’ planning effort and we want the public to be involved at this critical time in the planning process,” said the group’s Chairman Douglas R. Miller. “It is important that this plan captures projects and strategies to address the very real flood risks and concerns so they can be considered for potential funding and become a reality.”
Opportunities for public comment will include two public meetings at different locations in the Guadalupe River Basin:
Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m. in Kerrville – Upper Guadalupe River Authority Auditorium, 125 Lehman Drive.
Sept. 21, 4:30 p.m. in Victoria – University of Houston – Victoria, Northwest Campus Multipurpose Room, 1604 E. Airline Road.
Both meetings will allow the public to provide oral or written comments. Written comments can also be submitted via U.S. mail, email or the Guadalupe RFPG website:
- U.S. mail — Guadalupe Blanco River Authority, ATTN: Lauren Willis, 933 E. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155
- Email – lwillis@gbra.org OR comments@guadaluperfpg.org
- Website Comment Portal — guadaluperfpg.org/Contact.aspx
One of the challenges facing flood planning for the Guadalupe River Basin region is balancing the area’s population growth, resulting development, and the preservation of the regional natural resources. The plan cites data provided by the TWDB predicting population growth to increase by 62% from 2020 to 2050 – resulting in a Guadalupe Basin population of about 1 million people.
Currently, more than 19% of the region (1,169 square miles of land area) is at risk of flooding. If population growth trends, land development patterns, and flood management practices continue, the amount of land area at risk of flooding is projected to increase by 18 % over the next 30 years.
While the flood planning group is responsible for developing the draft plan, implementation of the specific recommendations and flood mitigation actions included in the plan will require action by local communities throughout Region 11.
The Region 11 Guadalupe Flood Planning Region is administered by GBRA and led by a committee of volunteer members appointed by the TWDB. Each of the 15 members represents a special interest category, including agriculture, the public, small business, industry, environmental, electric generating utility, water utility, flood districts, water districts, municipalities, counties, and river authorities. For more information, visit guadaluperfpg.org/.
