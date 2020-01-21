Dredge barge grounded in Matagorda Ship Channel; safety zone in effect

A safety zone is in effect for the Matagorda Ship Channel from mile markers 51 to 66, where a dredge barge was grounded on Tuesday.
A dredge barge named Everett Fisher started taking on water Monday night due to reasons that are still under investigation, said Ensign Hailye Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector / Air Station Corpus Christi. A towing vessel, Dana Robyn, managed to lift the Everett Fisher out of the water, pushed it aground and recovered four crew members.
No injuries or resulting pollution had been reported to the U.S. Coast Guard as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, but containment efforts including booms were in effect as a precautionary measure until the barge is moved, Reynolds said.
“They’re making efforts to move the dredge barge to an emergency salvage area as soon as possible,” she said.
Members from the Marine Safety Detachment Victoria, a Port O’Connor U.S. Coast Guard Station boat crew and a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew are responding to the incident, as well as officials with the Texas General Land Office and T&T Marine Salvage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.