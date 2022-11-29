Bright festive Christmas lights along with bells, Santas, reindeer and sleigh are decorating people’s yards and homes already this season. We love that people are getting in the holiday spirit be decorating. We want to see your decorations.
As our next reader contributed photo contest we want to see photos of yours or your neighbors’ holiday decorations. The decorations can be for Kwanza, Hanukkah, Christmas or any other holiday you celebrate this time of year.
Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Dec. 29. Tell us a little about the decorations in the caption. The winner of the photo contest will win a gift certificate to Charlene’s Gifts in Downtown Victoria.