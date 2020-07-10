The public is invited to join in a drive-by parade honoring Pastor Vernon J. Garza for 20 years of dedicated service to Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Those participating are to line up on Convent Street across from Palestine Missionary Baptist Church and drive by Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 808 S. Navarro St.
