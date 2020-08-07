A 43-year-old man was injured early Friday morning when he swerved to miss a cow on SH 111 near Yoakum and his pickup truck went into a ditch and flipped.
He was ejected from his truck, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened around 5 a.m. Friday
The driver, Ehren Nevada Cretors, of Yoakum, was airlifted by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas in Austin about 6:15 a.m. As of 3:20 p.m. he was in serious but stable condition, San Miguel said.
Cretors was driving east in a 2006 Ford Ranger when he swerved, San Miguel said, causing the vehicle to travel off the road into a grassy ditch and overturn several times.
San Miguel said Cretors was not wearing a seatbelt. He will be issued a citation for failing to wear a seatbelt.
(0) comments
