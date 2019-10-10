The driver of a white pickup truck suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1685.
The driver was traveling north about 1:40 p.m. on FM 1685 when he tried took a curve too fast and went off the road, said Joshua Horton, a trooper with the Department of Public Safety. The driver was taken to a hospital.
The driver's name and his condition were not available Thursday night.
