TELFERNER – The driver of a white pickup was transported Friday afternoon to a hospital after it collided with a black Chevrolet pickup that failed to stop at a stop sign, a Department of Public Safety trooper said.
The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. 59 and Farm-to-Market Road 1686, said Trooper James Vinson. The white truck was traveling north about 4:20 p.m. on U.S. 59 when the vehicles collided.
Vinson said the driver of the black truck was issued a citation for failing to stop. The names of both drivers and the condition of the injured driver were not available Friday evening.
