The Summer Weekend Wind Down Dueling Pianos event in Cuero has been postponed, per a vote by the DeWitt Medical Foundation board of directors, according to a news release.
The event, which was scheduled for July 24 at The Venue on Church Street, was postponed because of the latest influx of positive cases of COVID-19 in the area.
“Due to the concern of the number of new cases we are seeing in DeWitt County, as well as in surrounding counties, we as a board voted unanimously to postpone the event out of concern for the safety and well-being of those planning to attend,” said Martin Leske, DeWitt Medical Foundation Board president. “Given so many unknown factors with the pandemic, we felt it best to postpone the event and reschedule to a date later in the year. Once we finalize the new date, we will communicate that to our table/ticket holders, as well as the general public."
