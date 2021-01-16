Dust band blows over Crossroads, surrounding areas

The skies above Victoria and much of South Texas were a bit less blue Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Dust blown up from high wind events across Texas' panhandle and east Colorado formed a "dust band" that blew south to envelop much of the Crossroads, said Tim Tinsley, a senior meteorologist at the weather service's office in Corpus Christi.
The band has limited visibility in many areas in the Crossroads to five miles, he said. The dust gave the sky a milky-white or foggy appearance.
"It can limit visibility in a big way," Tinsley said, adding that Victoria and Corpus Christi are among many cities experiencing the dust in South Texas.
The dust band, he said, will continue blowing into the Gulf of Mexico and should dissipate Sunday.
"It is pretty rare, but nothing too out of the ordinary," Tinsley said. "It can be a pretty strange sight if you don't know what it is."
Have you noticed some haze outside this afternoon? A band of dust has moved over portions of the area from a strong wind event that has been affecting the Central US. Look closely for the milky color moving over the water. Loop courtesy @CIRA_CSU #txwx #dust pic.twitter.com/wJSi7TeFvO— NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) January 16, 2021
