Ear hematomas are a large collection of blood that forms between the skin and the cartilage in the ear. They occur when a blood vessel in the ear bursts and bleeds out into this space. This appears as a lump or swelling of the earflap. Ear hematomas can occur in both dogs and cats; however it is much more common in dogs. They are very painful and should therefore be treated sooner rather than later.
The most common cause of this condition is excessive head shaking as a result of an ear infection. Ear infections can be caused by bacteria and/or yeast. Other possible causes include allergies, ear mites, or trauma (such as a bite wound or hitting the head on a solid object) and others.
Dogs with long, floppy ears are at greater risk for developing ear hematomas. This condition can recur in the same ear or other ear if underlying problems are not corrected.
A swollen earflap should be evaluated and treated as quickly as possible to reduce the chance of permanent disfigurement of the ear. If the hematoma is not treated properly, one of two things will happen, the hematoma will continue to enlarge until it ruptures and becomes infected or the blood clot will cause permanent damage to the appearance of the ear. This may result in a very thick ear that can interfere with normal ventilation of the ear canal leading to ear infections. Sometimes as the clot matures and contracts, it will cause the ear to become cauliflower-like in appearance. This change is irreversible and results in a withered-up appearance to the earflap.
The treatment of choice for an ear hematoma is surgical drainage. The blood is drained from the area, and then a tube is placed in the ear flap to allow for any additional drainage.
Suture is placed all over the ear flap to keep the skin and cartilage together to help form scar tissue to prevent another hematoma. The drain tube is removed seven to 10 days after the procedure. The suture is allowed to remain in the ear around 21 days. Typically pain medications and antibiotics are prescribed and any underlying issues addressed such as an ear infection.
An Elizabethan collar (a cone-shaped hood that fits over the pet’s head) is often recommended so the pet can’t scratch at the ears.