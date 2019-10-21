Early voting to adopt or reject the proposed constitutional amendments in the November election began Monday.
Ten state constitutional amendments, approved by the Legislature during this year’s session, will appear on the statewide ballot Nov. 5. Early in-person voting is at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in classroom A, according to a news release from the Victoria County Elections Administration Office.
All registered voters in Victoria County are eligible to vote in this election, and it does not matter which voting precinct you live in, according to the news release.
Voters will be required to provide an acceptable form of photo identification to vote in this election. Accepted forms include a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas personal identification card or a U.S. passport.
If a voter does not have and cannot reasonably obtain one of the accepted forms of identification, there are provisions in place to assist the voter, according to the release.
Early voting by mail is ongoing. Applications for those who qualify will be accepted by mail until 5 p.m. Friday.
To be eligible for a ballot by mail, a person must be at least 65 years old by Election Day, have an illness or disability that prevents that person from entering a polling location, be confined in jail without a final conviction of a felony or be absent from the county during early voting in person or on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.