Puppies and young dogs are mischievous and curious. They are prone to getting into the garbage, chewing up toys, and ingesting anything they find on the ground. If you suspect your pet ingested a foreign object, early intervention is of utmost importance.
The first step your veterinarian will take to help prevent damage by the foreign object may be to have your pet attempt to throw the object up. There are several stipulations when this an appropriate course of treatment. If the object is soft or pliable, the foreign body was ingested recently, and the object is still sitting in the stomach (which can be confirmed with X-rays or ultrasound), the foreign body may be able to be thrown up. If your veterinarian suspects that your pet has a foreign body but cannot visualize it with plain X-rays or ultrasound, a barium dye study will be performed to help determine the location of the obstruction. Ultrasonography could also be a useful tool to help visualize what is in the stomach or small intestine and find foreign bodies or obstructions. Motility of the intestines can be seen, as well as intestinal wall thickness, gas and free fluid in the abdomen. Free fluid is important since it indicates leakage of the intestines or peritonitis, which is inflammation of the membrane lining of the abdominal wall and covering of the abdominal organs.
If the foreign object moves further down the gastrointestinal tract into the small intestines or if it plugs the pylorus, which is the exit of the stomach, then it will begin obstructing the outflow of ingesta. This will cause vomiting, dehydration, lethargy and weight loss. Damage to the intestinal lining can result in inflammation, damage, and eventually death of the bowel within three to four days. If the bowel leaks, severe inflammation or peritonitis will occur. If the intestines die, toxemia or infection in the bloodstream will eventually occur.
It is important to know there are many things that can lead to gastrointestinal obstruction including tumors, inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, gastric outflow obstruction due to thickening, twisting of the gut, and intussusceptions (telescoping of the intestine). Foreign objects are by far the most common cause of gastrointestinal obstructions.
Treatment of intestinal obstruction nearly always requires surgery, unless the veterinarian has an endoscope and is able to remove the object out of the stomach with this instrument. Depending on how quickly the obstruction is removed and how much damage is done to the gastrointestinal tract will be determining factors in your animal’s prognosis. Early intervention leads to a much better prognosis. The more damage to the intestinal tract, the lower the success rate of the surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.