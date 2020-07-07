Republican
- Number of people voted Tuesday: 379
- Number of people voted in person total: 2,564
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 2,156
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far: 1,783
- Total number of people voted: 4,347
Democrat
- Number of people voted Tuesday: 35
- Number of people voted in person total: 196
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 1,032
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far: 718
- Total number of people voted: 914
Early Voting
- The polling site is at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A.
- Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
- For more information about early voting in person or by mail, call the Victoria County elections administration office at 361-576-0124 or go to its website at
- .
Election Day
- Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 14.
- In Texas, you must bring a form of ID to vote in person.
- Valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, personal ID card, license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID, U.S. citizenship certificate or U.S. passport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.