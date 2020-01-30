East Larkspur Street access to Ethel Lee Tracy Park to close for 60 days.

The East Larkspur Street access to Ethel Lee Tracy Park will close Tuesday for street construction of Placido Benavides Drive, according to a city news release.
The access will remain closed for about 60 days, weather permitting.
During that time, Ethel Lee Tracy Park will remain open via Salem Road from Zac Lentz Parkway, the release said. Once construction of this section of Placido Benavides Drive is complete, the East Larkspur Street access to Ethel Lee Tracy Park will reopen.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by taking alternate routes.
The construction is part of the $9.2 million Placido Benavides Drive extension project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.