There's no childhood memory quite like the Easter egg hunt.
And this year, the Crossroads has egg hunts of all kinds. Some are big, like one hosted by Faith Family Church in Memorial Stadium. Others are more ... different, like the glow in the dark egg hunt put on by the Authentic Church in Victoria.
Check out our list below to find the right egg hunt or Easter related event for your family.
Easter & Customer Appreciation Party at Dads RV Park
11 a.m. Saturday
Dads RV Park, 203 Hopkins St., Victoria
Kids can enjoy a bounce house, egg hunt with special prize-filled golden eggs, games, piñata, barbecue and more. Parents will need to bring baskets and a dozen eggs to hide per child. Visitors also are encouraged to bring a side dish to share. For more information, call 361-573-1231.
Easter egg hunt at Ethel Lee Tracy Park
10 a.m. April 9
Ethel Lee Tracy Park, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria
This massive Easter egg hunt will also include attractions like a bounce house, face painting, balloons and more. This free event is intended for kids aged 2-10. Register online in advance at welsredeemer.org/connect/egg-hunt/ or on the day of at the park. The event is BYOB, bring your own bag or basket.
Easter egg hunt at Children's Park in Riverside Park
2 p.m.- 4 p.m. April 10
Children's Park in Riverside Park, 501-599 McCright Drive, Victoria
To ensure fairness, this egg hunt features three age groups: 4 and under, 5-8 and 9-12. The event is hosted by Toyota of Victoria, Victoria Parks and Recreation and Townsquare Media. The event is free and features a foam party, bouncy houses and vendors.
Easter Egg Hunt & Vendor Event
10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 10
Florecita's Floral & More
3106 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
This first-time event offers an egg hunt on an acre of freshly-mowed grass behind the floral shop, said owner Felicita Estrada. There will be free hot dogs, a live DJ, 13 local vendors and plenty of parking, Estrada said. Also, door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes. The floral shop will sell hand-wrapped bouquets.
26th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14
Goliad Courthouse Square, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Main Street Goliad is partnering with Goliad Elementary School and local day cares. If you are interested in donating eggs or being a sponsor please contact Keli Miller at 361-645-3454 or at keli.miller@goliadtx.net.
Easter Cookie Decorating Party
6 p.m.-8 p.m. April 14
Scully's Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca
This event is for adults 18+ only, and attendees should call to register in advance. Tickets to the event include a drink ticket for a specialty holiday-themed spirit, door prizes and a custom cookie. Attendees will get access to a full array of cookie-designing supplies. Call Sugar Bee Bakehouse at 361-920-6848 to register.
Easter Weekend at Splashway Waterpark and Campground
April 15-17
Splashway Waterpark & Campground, 5211 Main St., Sheridan
Head over to the Splashway Waterpark for a weekend of Easter fun. Attractions include a campground-wide egg hunt for the kids, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and a special Sunday sermon at Raycation Bible School. Campground events include laser tag, fishing, kayaking, biking and movies under the stars. Visit splashway.com for more information on cabin rates and activities.
Easter egg hunt at Spoetzl Brewery, Home of Shiner Beers
10 a.m. April 16
Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
Easter egg hunt, children's activities, cold Shiner beer and live music.
Easter egg hunt hosted by Faith Family Church
10:30 a.m. April 16
Memorial Stadium, 3001 Miori Lane, Victoria
This Easter egg hunt is sure to be gigantic in size and fun. The free event, which is for kids elementary school aged and younger, will feature about 20,000 hidden, candy-filled eggs, said Michael Graff, worship and creative pastor. Prizes will also be offered. For more information or to sign up to serve, visit myffc.com/events.
Cuero Sonic Drive In Easter Egg Hunt
1 p.m. April 16
Sonic in Cuero, 1110 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Authentic Church
2 p.m. April 16
Authentic Church, 805 Sam Houston Drive
This Easter egg hunt is glow in the dark.
