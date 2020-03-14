During Easter, we get together and celebrate with good food, family time, and Easter egg hunts filled with candy and treats. Our fur babies should be put up during these festivities to avoid a trip to the vet’s office.
There is a long list of foods that are unsafe and potentially fatal to your pets. It is important for all pet owners to aware of these items for their pet’s safety and well being. These items include chocolate, coffee, caffeine, dairy products, nuts, bones, and xylitol.
Chocolate, coffee and caffeine all contain the same active ingredient called methylxanthines. When a pet ingests this substance it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, heart arrhythmias, muscle tremors, seizures, panting, increased thirst and/or urination, hyperactivity, and even death. The darker the chocolate, the more the methylxanthines are present.
Macadamia nuts can cause depression, muscle weakness, vomiting, tremors and increased body temperature. Signs of toxicity usually occur within 12 hours of ingestion. Other nuts, such as walnuts, almonds and pecans contain high amounts of fats. Large amounts of fats can cause vomiting, diarrhea and even pancreatitis.
Dairy products can cause gastrointestinal upset, including diarrhea because pets do not possess adequate amounts of lactase. Lactase is the enzyme that breaks down lactose in milk and other dairy product.
Bones can be a dangerous choke hazard and can become lodged in, obstruct or even puncture your pet’s digestive tract, which can be devastatingly life threatening.
Xylitol is used as an artificial sweetener used in gum, candy, baked products and toothpaste. Some peanut butters even contain xylitol, so make sure you read all labels before you give your pet any type of human food. This ingredient can cause hypoglycemia, which can cause vomiting, lethargy, lack of coordination, seizures and even death. Very high doses can lead to liver failure.
Small toys, such as Easter eggs and the fun toys or candy that fill them, can become potential foreign bodies for our furry friends. Make sure that all these small objects are put away before letting your pet’s go out to play.
Easter lillies are also a major concern. Ingestion can cause vomiting, lack of appetite, lethargy, kidney failure and death. Cats are the only species known to be affected.
There are many Easter holiday hazards that can pose a serious health risk to your beloved pet. If you are ever concerned that your dog or cat ingested something on this list or any other substance you are concerned about, please contact your veterinarian immediately.
