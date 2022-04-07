Easter Sunday events hosted by Christie and Vincent Gutierrez

Christie and Vincent Gutierrez will host two Easter events on April 17. Both events will include a free meal donated by the Gutierrez family, prepared by Golden Corral, and a free egg hunt with prizes for the kids.
The events will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church,204 W. River St., after the 10 a.m. Mass; and Santisima Trinidad, 2901 Pleasant Green Drive at 11 a.m.
Donations for Easter eggs and candy are welcomed. For more information contact Christie or Vincent Gutierrez 361-460-2558.
