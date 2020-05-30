Clothing racks are sparser than usual at Navarro Cleaner's, where the economic downturn has washed out many customers.
"I've been in the business for more than 30 years, and I've never seen anything like this," said Jeri Svatek, who owns the dry cleaning shop with her husband, Dan.
"It is just really hard to predict what is going to happen and the scenario is not very good," she said. "How many people are still out of jobs? How many people won't have jobs to go back to?"
When businesses closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, dry cleaning shops and laundromats were among essentials allowed to stay open.
But many of their customers – who largely come in with clothes for work, weddings, funerals and religious services – stopped coming.
"You have to consider that many people are still working from home," Svatek said. "They can do that in pajamas pretty easily, and the teachers aren't in school and now we're going into summer, which is usually a slow season."
In addition to those working from home, many aren't working at all. More than 2.3 million Texans filed for unemployment between Feb. 22 and Friday, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Rick Graff said he has seen a 40-50% reduction in his revenue since the pandemic started. He owns Triangle Cleaning LLC, which includes a central dry-cleaning plant and storefront in Victoria and five other store fronts throughout the Crossroads.
Both Svatek and Graff first saw business start to drop off during the week of March 15, when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered statewide closures and placed limits on social gatherings.
The reduction came at a time when dry cleaners were not exactly booming in business. During the past several years, a trend in more casual clothing has led to less work, Graff said.
How hard a shop has been financial hit by the pandemic partially depends on its geographic location, he said.
"In Houston, for instance, some of the stores up there have just completely shut their doors because they're in an urban setting where most people going to an office to work and when that office is shut down. ... They have no need for the service," he said. "It reaches a point where it is simply wasteful to try to be open, even though we are an essential business."
Laundry services have not taken as hard of a hit because people still need everyday clothing cleaned, said Graff, whose businesses offer both.
Thant Tran, the owner of Spiffy's Laundry, said his washateria has been doing well. He has seen no decline in business, he said.
Because of the volume reduction in dry cleaning, Graff's plant went from five days in operation to only three. Similarly, Svatek had to reduce business hours.
Both business owners were able to access the Paycheck Protection Program, a U.S. Small Business Administration loan that can be forgiven in full if used to keep workers on payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
"Without that, we would not have survived and whether or not we will survive after this, you just don't know," Svatek said. "That is is the real difficult part, the not knowing. Has this changed our lives forever and, if it has, what is going to be normal from now on?"
Like all other small business owners, they're holding on to hope that they will endure the moment.
"None of us have ever been through this before, so it is one of those deals where you have to make it up as you go along," Graff said. "I have told my employees more than once, 'Look, this is what we are going to this week and I don't know about next week because it depends on the customer.' "
