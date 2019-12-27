The last day of 10-year-old Erik Stephen Clark's life was almost perfect.
After eating a breakfast fixed by his grandma and sending a silly selfie to his mother, the Edna boy began what should have been an idyllic day.
Erik had been learning to drive his family's utility-terrain vehicle, and on Thursday, he took off, driving it from his grandparents' property with his older brother riding along.
The vehicle, which features a roll bar and rear bed, is larger than an ATV but also suitable for off-road driving.
"He was having the time of his life," said the boy's father, Brannon Clark, 39, on Friday. "He went out doing the stuff he loved."
Thursday, Erik and his 14-year-old brother were thrown from their UTV after it rolled on County Road 380, a short, dead-end Jackson County roadway flanked by farms and fields.
Erik, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace Darren Stancik.
His brother, who was riding as a passenger, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria.
Jackson County sheriff's officials are investigating the crash, which appears to be little more than a horribly unfortunate accident, said Sheriff A.J. Louderback.
The boy's father agreed.
"It was just inexperience," he said.
After leaving his grandparent's property, Erik was driving the UTV "way too fast" when it hit a patch of loose asphalt and lost control, his father said.
"He always thought he was as big as his older brothers," the father said, adding, "He thought whatever they could do, he could do. He (was) full of life and fearless."
Although the boy's parents had talked to Erik about proper safety, they had also recognized the dangers inherent to UTVs and even life itself, ultimately deciding it was better to live without constant worry and fear.
"Me and his mother had talked years ago before we started having kids that this was a possibility," he said. "We try to be safe with them and try to teach them to be careful, but boys get in the moment."
After all, Erik was a child filled with life.
Clark remembered his son as a child who somehow made friends everywhere he went.
"Most everyone knows him by name, and if they don't know him by name, once they see a picture of him, they will know who he is," he said. "He never met a stranger."
In fact, it was common for his parents to find the boy surrounded by new friends.
"He'd go in and next thing you know he is the leader of the pack," Clark said, recalling one such instance at a Victoria playground. "He had all these kids together. It was the same thing in our neighborhood."
Once after a day at work, Clark came home to find "17 kids in the yard," he said.
"I didn't know any of them. I didn't know where they came from," Clark said. "He had brought them all together."
Clark also thanked authorities, specifically Deputy Omar Garcia, who remained by the family's side during the terrible day.
Louderback said Erik's death marks the first UTV- or ATV-related fatality in the county in at least 10 years, but similar incidents have occurred elsewhere in the Crossroads in recent years.
In October 2018, a Westhoff man was killed after he fell from a golf cart in the town.
In April 2017, a Port Lavaca man was killed after he fell from a golf cart late one night in Victoria.
In December 2017, a 14-year-old Victoria boy was paralyzed after his ATV hit a patch of mud, lost control and ejected him.
In July 2017, two adults were hospitalized after their ATV fell off an embankment and into the Guadalupe River near Cuero.
In 2014, a 19-year-old Inez man was killed when a tractor-trailer crashed into his ATV on U.S. 59.
Accidents and injuries with ATVs and UTVs are unfortunately common for a variety of reasons, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
While the small but powerful vehicles may not be as fast as traditional road automobiles, they can reach speeds as high as 70 mph or more, he said.
In Texas, ATVs and UTVs are not allowed on public roadways, but that also means that there's no age or licensing requirements for drivers, he said.
As a result, drivers may become overconfident or consume alcohol, making crashes more likely.
There are also no laws requiring helmets or seat belts, but San Miguel said drivers should use all available safety features.
Louderback said there was no indication that Erik was wearing a helmet at the time of the fatal crash that ejected him and his brother.
And although the vehicles may be well-suited for travel on rugged ground, their knobby tires mean they can more easily lose traction on concrete and asphalt.
Mission Valley mom Kimberly McGill said she considered buying her 9-year-old son an ATV this year for Christmas but ultimately decided against it.
Although she said her boy would surely love the vehicle, the dangers that come with driving them were too much.
"It takes one minute where he feels brave, thinks he has got it under control and he hits a pothole or turns too sharp," she said. "It's just not worth compromising his young life for."
