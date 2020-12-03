The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a local shopping event, “Edna, Shop at Home” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“It’s another way to promote local and to let the public know businesses are open for extended hours,” said Carolina Jalufka, executive director of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
More than eight stores are participating in the local shopping event and they will be offering various specials in addition to extended hours. They include All About Flowers, Darling Diva’s, Davis Jewelry and Gifts, The Finishing Touch, The Flower Bed, The Parlour, T’s Tanning and Boutique, and Tina’s Bougie Boutique. Some of the boutiques will be serving refreshments.
All About Flowers will sponsor a blanket drive as part of the shopping event. The shop will offer 10% off purchases when shoppers bring a blanket for the elderly. The shop carries gifts such as bath products, candles and Christmas decor and makes custom flower arrangements, wreaths and table centerpieces. A flower bar allows guests to make their own arrangements.
“We do this event every year. It’s a big event for us. It starts the Christmas season,” said Sara Smiga, owner of All About Flowers. “It puts everyone in the Christmas spirit.”
Also Friday, Santa Claus will be at City Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. for photos with children.
