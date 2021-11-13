In lieu of magical flying reindeer, Santa Claus will make his grand entrance in Edna aboard a helicopter this year.
Dressed in the classic red felt suit, Jolly Old St. Nicholas is scheduled to arrive the morning of Dec. 4 in time for Breakfast with Santa, a free event hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
"There will be Santa, and there will be a helicopter. It's a big deal," said Casey Kemp, who works for the chamber. "It is a great event for the kiddos."
The event, which will be held at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells St., is free, but tickets are required for admission.
After arriving, Santa and 100 attendees and their children will be treated to breakfast, which is almost as great as Santa on a helicopter, Kemp said. Tickets will be first come, first serve. For more information, call the chamber at 361-782-7146.
But that isn't all that is planned that day. In downtown Edna, all day, participating stores will take part in a Shop Local event, where local merchants are encouraged to stay open later and put on special holiday deals. Some will be open as late as 7 p.m. for customers.
"This is a great chance to get Christmas gifts for the family and friends while also supporting local businesses," said Kemp.
Then, to cap off the day, the city will host the Lighted Christmas Parade on Main, which is slated to start in the evening. Kemp said the parade has attracted dozens of parade floats before.
"It is one of the biggest every year," she said. "There is always a good turnout and a ton of great floats that come out."
