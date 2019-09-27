EDNA – Amber Sorensen’s blood-alcohol level was 0.164% when she shot her boyfriend in February 2017, more than twice 0.08%, the legal limit for driving.
Sorensen, who shot her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jarrett Parker, in their home on East Church Street, said she was defending herself. She is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.
The last thing the jury of eight men and four women saw before the court recessed for the weekend was the test results that showed Sorensen’s blood-alcohol level. Capt. Bruce McConathy, of the Edna Police Department, said he took Sorensen to the Jackson County Hospital the night of the shooting to give a blood sample. He also said he smelled alcohol on Sorensen’s breath, but he didn’t put that information in his report.
Parker had also been drinking that night. The toxicology report showed alcohol in Parker’s system, said Dr. Leisha Wood, the deputy medical examiner who performed the autopsy. His blood-alcohol level was not part of her testimony.
Parker threw wine on Sorensen the night of the shooting, she said in a video that was recorded by Clinton Wooldridge, the Edna police chief.
“He just poured it on me,” she said.
Wooldridge said he interviewed Sorensen two days after the shooting. He said Sorensen came to the interview voluntarily and was free to leave.
On Friday, the prosecution presented the video Wooldridge took of the interview as evidence. In that video, Sorensen held a large white handkerchief in her lap. She told Wooldridge that she hit Parker’s arm, which made him drop the gun. Wooldridge said he had doubts about her story.
“She said she was face down on the mattress,” he said. “You wouldn’t have any range of motion to hit somebody hard enough to knock a gun out of their hands.”
Wooldridge also questioned why Sorensen’s cellphone didn’t have blood on it from when she called 911 because her hands were covered with blood.
But Sorensen, who described in the video that she was on top of Parker when she called 911, could have had one hand on Parker’s chest and her phone in the other, said her defense attorney, Stephen Cihal.
The lack of blood on Sorensen’s cellphone wasn’t the only issue that Cihal questioned. He also cast doubt on the state’s claim that Parker’s wet, paint-covered hands should’ve had strands of Sorensen’s hair on them. There was a sponge with paint on it in the bathroom next to an open paint can, but the counter didn’t have paint on it. Cihal questioned how fresh the paint on Parker’s hands was.
At the end of the video, Wooldridge approached Sorensen and gave her a one-arm hug.
“Take care of yourself,” he said.
