El Campo woman arrested in Victoria on 11 warrants and charges

An El Campo woman was arrested in the 1400 block of Navidad Street Wednesday on multiple outstanding warrants and charges.
Victoria police responded to the area to serve a warrant on a wanted person, according to a news release from the department. The person in question was not present, but when 25-year-old Ashley Gonzales opened the door, officers observed a bag of synthetic marijuana and a bag of marijuana in plain sight.
Gonzales provided officers with false last names and birthdays before giving them her correct identity, which revealed outstanding warrants in Bexar and Wharton counties.
Gonzales was arrested on the following charges:
- Violation of probation in property theft between $100-$750, criminal mischief between $100-$750, theft of service between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity cases
- Surety off bond in aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases
- Warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear felony
- Suspicion of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, a Class C misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair
Gonzales remained in the Victoria County Jail in lieu of surety bonds totaling $82,350.
