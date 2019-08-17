BLOOMINGTON – Grace Lumpkins, an 86-year-old Bloomington resident, was taking a shower in her West 3rd Street home Friday night when the lights started flickering.
“They started going in and out, and then I could smell a fire burning,” she said.
What she, her son and his wife assumed to be a power outage was actually an electrical fire that started at the meter on the side of the two-story home.
Richard Castillo, the Victoria County fire marshal, said the fire spread into the attic and second floor.
The three residents and their dogs evacuated safely.
Lumpkins has lived on West 3rd Street for about 30 years. Her daughter-in-law, Ruth Lumpkins, said she was surprised to see a home that has survived multiple hurricanes succumb to what started as a few flames. The family returned to the house on Saturday to find the attic completely destroyed, along with all of their belongings in the bedrooms, living room, dining room and bathroom.
“All our stuff is completely gone,” she said.
The American Red Cross gave the Lumpkins vouchers to cover hotel stays, but they are still trying to figure out what to do next. The house was insured until after Hurricane Harvey, when Lumpkins was dropped by her carrier after missing a payment, her daughter-in-law said.
A community member is accepting donations for the family and is reaching out to local organizations to see what resources are available, Lumpkins said.
Though the situation is stressful, Ruth Lumpkins said she is grateful for the firefighters who helped her family.
“We would just like to thank them, all the people who came from Victoria, Placedo and Bloomington,” she said.
The Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Fire Department and Bloomington and Placedo Volunteer fire departments responded about 9:20 p.m. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal, said the fire investigation is ongoing.
