BLOOMINGTON – Grace Lumpkins, a longtime Bloomington resident, was taking a shower in her West 3rd Street home Friday night when the lights started flickering.
“They started going in and out and then I could smell a fire burning,” she said.
What she, her son and his wife assumed to be a power outage was actually a fire that started at the meter on the side of the two-story home.
Richard Castillo, the Victoria County fire marshal, said an electric fire started at the meter and went up into the attic and second floor.
Luckily, the three residents and their dogs evacuated before the flames started spreading.
“My son tried to fix the box and he couldn’t,” Lumpkins said.
The Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Fire Department and Bloomington and Placedo Volunteer fire departments responded about 9:20 p.m. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
The home sustained significant smoke and fire damage though how much was not yet clear Friday night, Castillo said.
Lumpkins has lived at 38 West 3rd Street for about 30 years. Her daughter-in-law, Ruth Lumpkins, said she was surprised to see a home that has survived multiple hurricanes succumb to what started as a few flames.
“I’m not quite sure where we’re supposed to stay,” she said, watching the firefighters enter and exit the house.
The American Red Cross was on scene by 10 p.m. to assist the family with housing.
Castillo said the fire investigation is ongoing.
