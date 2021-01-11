The local board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program is preparing to submit a proposal for federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board.
Emergency Food and Shelter Program allocation for Victoria County Phase 38 is $35,432.
Funds will be awarded to recipient agencies following approval of the local board’s proposal to the national board.
Local recipient organizations that may participate must be a nonprofit; be capable of providing emergency food, shelter, and/or utility assistance; use funds to supplement and extend existing resources and not to substitute or reimburse; have an acceptable accounting system; conduct an annual audit; practice nondiscrimination; have a voluntary board; complete reports electronically; and be willing and capable to carry out the program in conjunction with specific federal regulations.
An application must be submitted for Phase 38. The application consists of a letter on the agency’s letterhead explaining the planned services, how many people are expected to be served with the funding, federal employer identification number and the data universal number system number. The point of contact for questions is Vicki Smith at 361/578-2989 ext. 204 or vickismith@cacv.us
Qualified local organizations requesting funds may submit applications to Smith by 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Proposals may be mailed to P.O. Box 3607 or hand delivered to 4007 Halsey St. in Victoria.
